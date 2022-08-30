Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County

On Aug. 25, Mahdid was arrested and charged with sexual battery, simple assault, and abduction.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The incident happened in March 2022, just after 10 p.m., officials say the woman was walking out of her apartment building complex when Mahdi came up to talk to her. The suspect told the woman he was working for a food delivery service and needed to bring up food for someone in the complex.

The woman informed deputies she continued to walk to her vehicle when Mahdid began to follow after her and put his arm around her. According to the Loudoun County Sherriff's Office (LCSO), the victim claimed Mahdid kissed her.

The woman told LCSO that the man became more aggressive towards her and grabbed her and forcibly kissed her again. She got into her vehicle, and the man kissed and touched her again before he fled on foot, officials said.