Virginia man charged for drunk driving with 2-year-old passenger

The suspect is being charged with felony child neglect, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and unreasonable refusal.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Prince William County man after he allegedly drove under the influence with a toddler inside the car, crashed into another car, possessed illegal drugs, and ultimately fled the scene

During the early hours of July 17, officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of Balls Ford and Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia around 12:42 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unoccupied 2013 Infiniti JX35 that had “significant damage” and a 2018 Mercedes GLA250 along with its driver.

Officers found that 39-year-old Ricardo Crespin drove his Infiniti through a red light while driving north on Sudley Road, approaching Balls Ford Road, which resulted in the crash. Officials say that suspect took the toddler out of the car and headed to a nearby business where police later found them.

According to police, Crespin drove while under the influence, however, the child was not injured in the crash nor was anyone else. The child is in the custody of a family member currently.

Crispin is being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center and while being searched during processing officers found “suspected illegal narcotics” in Crispin’s possession. Crispin is being charged with felony child neglect, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, DUI and unreasonable refusal.

Crispin’s secured bond was set for $7,000 and his court date is currently pending.