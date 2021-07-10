Former college football player shot, killed in DC | 'There's a lot that Monty still had to give to the world'

Police found 24-year-old Muntsier Sharfi shot to death in a car on Southern Ave SE Thursday night, becoming the city's 99th homicide.

D.C. Police said they found Muntsier Sharfi dead from gunshot wounds Thursday night on the 3300 block of Southern Ave, Southeast. The department said he was actually shot a few blocks away on the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

UVA-Wise shared a statement Friday, saying he played football for them before graduating with a degree in Management Information Systems in 2020.

His former track coach and school counselor said he went to Unity Reed High School in Manassas.

That's where Alan Martinez met "Monty," as Sharfi's friends called him, on the high school football team.

“It's hard to see friends like that, especially good friends that, you know, have a purpose in their life and their life be taken away like that," Martinez said.

Sharfi's friends said he was a dedicated athlete, committed to being the best he could be.

“He became like a little brother to us who were older to him, because of his work ethic," his friend and former track teammate, Jordan Foster said.

Sad update to share. Police say DC has hit its 99th homicide of the year: 24 y/o Muntsier Sharfi. @UVAWiseCavs shared this photo, saying "Monty," as his friends knew him, is a graduate and former football player of theirs. @DCPoliceDept is searching for his killer(s). @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3MUK6VzGhL — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) July 10, 2021

UVA-Wise posted the following statement on Facebook about him:

"Earlier today, we learned of the passing of former student-athlete and UVA Wise graduate Muntsier Sharfi ’20. Muntsier was a member of the Highland Cavalier football program during his time on campus and graduated with a degree in management information systems. Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many.

If you are a current student and in need of counseling services, contact the Counseling Center, located on the lower level of Cantrell Hall, 276-376-1005, or email counseling@uvawise.edu."

Sharfi's high school track coach and counselor, Deon Taylor, said, "He was the kindest and most great full person I ever met. He encouraged everyone to excel and don't give up on their dreams. He was beyond hard working to the point that he overworked. He never smoked, or drink, or even drink caffeine products which is what makes these circumstances hard to understand. He literally avoids conflict but to a fault, he would go out and help someone without asking questions. Monty continues to come by the school and help out any time I ask him to. I still periodically do speed and explosiveness training with him and we had a couple days scheduled next week. His death is hard to comprehend given it's his nature to avoid dangerous situations. I love him dearly and will miss him."

Taylor said he still trained with him and had sessions scheduled for next week.

Foster said they had just talked days ago.

“Monty was one of those people who wouldn’t harm a fly. Not a bone in his body was negative," he said. "He was a very optimistic person, a goal-oriented person, and just everybody liked him. I can’t think of a person who didn’t like him growing up.”

They're hoping they'll get some answers soon about why he was killed and by whom.

“There's a lot that Monty, he still had to give to the world," Martinez said.