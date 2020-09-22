John and Vicki Davison showed up at an airport in Toledo the day President Donald Trump held a rally at another in the same area. No indication if there was any tie.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Virginia residents have been arrested after authorities said they were found walking on railroad tracks behind an Ohio airport with shovels, a pitchfork, and a backpack containing a gun and ammunition.

John and Vicki Davison, both of Virginia Beach, face numerous charges.

The two were captured Monday behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport.

President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked.