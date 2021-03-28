Virginia Beach police: body camera was turned off during officer-involved shooting death at Oceanfront

Police Chief Paul Neudigate also said officers were searching for a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Deshayla Harris.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate held a press conference Saturday to update the public on details about the shootings at the Oceanfront Friday night.

That night, in a string of three separate incidents that happened blocks from each other, 10 people were shot and two of them died.

In the Saturday update, Neudigate said Deshayla E. Harris, 29, from Norfolk, was likely killed after being struck by stray gunfire near the 300 block of 19th Street.

"We do believe that she truly is, at this point in time, an innocent victim," he said.

The chief said Harris' death was still "very much under investigation," and no arrests had been made so far in her case.

Three people had been arrested and charged in the first shooting, where several people were hurt but nobody died.

Neudigate said police officers were still in the "fact-gathering stage" of investigating the second death: the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.

In a tweet, VBPD said that fatal shooting happened after a police officer "encountered an armed citizen."

RELEASE UPDATE: Here is an updated release from the VBPD in reference to the overnight shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. https://t.co/qY9OQFFw67 pic.twitter.com/SMcCD6QoMh — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

In the Saturday night press conference, Neudigate confirmed there was a gun found in the area of the officer-involved shooting where Lynch died.

"Unfortunately for us, we don't have a whole lot of answers, and we would like to provide the community answers," he said. "What I can tell you is that there was a firearm recovered in the vicinity of where this incident occurred."

He said so far, investigators didn't have evidence that the gun was owned by (or being held by) Lynch. There also wasn't any body camera footage of the shooting to review.

"The officer was wearing a body cam, but for unknown reasons at this point in time, it was not activated. That will be part of our administrative investigation, that will be subsequent to the criminal investigation."

He said investigators hadn't been able to interview the police officer who shot Lynch yet.

Neudigate said the Commonwealth Attorney's Office had overseen Friday night's investigation, and contacting the Virginia State Police for an external investigation was a possibility.

At the press conference, a representative from Black Lives Matter 757 asked why the officer involved in the shooting hadn't been arrested, pending the investigation. Neudigate said there was not probable cause for an arrest.

A reporter asked about what people could expect this summer, with one of the first warm days of 2021 met with these shootings.

"Our immediacy in making arrests and holding the individuals accountable that precipitated a lot of this activity should reassure the public," he said.