Violent evening: 4 separate shootings reported in the District

WASHINGTON — D.C. saw another evening of violence this weekend after four shootings were reported across the city.

The first of the four shootings happened just before 11 p.m. on Hayes Street in Northeast D.C. Police said they're currently searching for a white Volvo with tinted windows and a tire rack.

Police then found a man shot in the shoulder on Benning Road in Northeast just before 1 a.m. He was conscious and breathing when police found him. There is no released suspect information at this time, police said.

Shortly after, police tweeted out a shooting on Langston Place in Southeast. Police said they're looking for two armed men in the incident.

The latest shooting took place on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no information on any suspects or victims in this case, police said.

On the morning of Oct. 11, 31-year-old Noelle Wilson became the city's 160th homicide victim in D.C.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered to remember her and call for an end to violence.

This recent rash of violence comes after a violent weekend that involved five shootings within a 24-hour span during the second weekend in October. That first full week in October saw nine shooting deaths total.

As of October 8, data shows that homicides in D.C. have gone up 18% from last year's 128 homicides around this time.

Data also shows that although there is an increase in homicides, the overall crime in the District still remains 18% lower than in 2019.