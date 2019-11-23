WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a violence interrupter in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the reported shooting in the 3200 block of Dubois Place, SE at approximately 2:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire & EMS officials transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Clarence Venable of Southeast, DC.

Officials said there is no lookout at this time regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story.