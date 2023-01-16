'Say her name!' | Vigil held for Jasmine Starr Parker, a transgender woman who was killed in Ivy City

Jasmine Starr Parker was found with a stab wound to her leg in Ivy City on Jan. 7.

WASHINGTON — Loved ones and community members gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of a woman who died after a stabbing earlier this month.

The group gathered at the corner of Gallaudet Street, Northeast and Providence Street, Northeast to remember Jasmine Starr Parker, a transgender woman.

"Say her name!" yelled trans advocate Earline Budd.

"Starr Jasmine Parker!" the crowd yelled back.

"We do this to lift up their name. To never forget their name," said Budd.

On Jan. 7 around 3 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department says officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City. Investigators say they found 36-year-old Jasmine Starr Mack on the ground. She had been stabbed in the leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I'm destroyed. Like I'm holding it together OK right now but it's been a long journey. It's really hard," said Pamela Witherspoon, Jasmine Starr's sister.

Witherspoon described her sister as jolly and happy. She told WUSA9 she was "always singing and dancing – just trying to make you laugh."

Witherspoon said she couldn't understand why anyone would hurt her, let alone take her life.

"She wasn't the type of person that did things to people. I don't understand why. What did she do to deserve this? I'll never understand that," said Witherspoon.

The crowd was filled with loved ones but also many who didn't know her.

Amy Willow Eckel was among those to come and show support.

"I'm here with so many of my friends. If one of them was murdered, I'd want the exact same thing to happen. I'd want my community to come around me and that's why I showed up," said Eckel.

Witherspoon told WUSA9 it was incredible to see so many people standing by her family's side.

"I really do appreciate it. I really do. I didn't know she had so much support," said Witherspoon.

She told WUSA9 that she and her family forgive the person who took Jasmine Starr's life.

"We forgive them but turn themselves in. You know you did wrong but turn yourself in," said Witherspoon.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the stabbing. So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive in this case.