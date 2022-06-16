Police search for ATV-riding suspects in Southeast DC shooting

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects caught on camera.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify four people thought to be involved in a shooting in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

Detectives with MPD's Sixth District are searching for suspects in a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast on Sunday, June 12.

The suspects were operating all-terrain vehicles and got involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, according to police. During the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspects then left on their ATVs. The four suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police released the surveillance video on Tuesday.

The victim sought treatment at an area hospital for a gunshot wound thought to be non-life-threatening.