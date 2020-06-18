Fredericksburg Police seek suspects in vandalism incidents

Between May 31 and June 11, the Fredericksburg Police Department was vandalized twice. No injuries occurred in either incident.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg police officers are investigating two recent vandalism incidents that occurred at the Fredericksburg Police Department.

On May 31, around 12:35 a.m., a man poured flammable fluid on the Fallen Officer Memorial and the front entrance of the police headquarters, police said. Two fires happened but were quickly extinguished by the Fredericksburg Fire Department. There were no injuries.

On June 11, officers noticed that the front entrance sign was vandalized sometime during the night.

Both incidents occurred at the police station located at 2200 Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The police do not currently have suspects in either incident.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in either case. Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call 540-373-3122, or make an anonymous tip by texting “FPDtip” followed by your tip to “847-411."

