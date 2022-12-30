US Postal letter carrier robbed, $50K reward offered for information

USPS officials claim the suspect drove away in a red vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier in Montgomery County earlier this week.

According to a release from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the robbery was reported in the 1215 East West Highway in Silver Spring, Maryland on Dec. 28.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, around 5-foot-10 with an average build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Puma shoes and carrying an orange jacket.

USPS officials claim the suspect drove away in a red vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass.

If you see the suspect, officials say to not take action. Anyone with information is asked to call US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "law enforcement" and refer to case number 3938890.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 3938890. #MCPNews #MCPD #Investigation pic.twitter.com/urtj5Ejbj7 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 29, 2022