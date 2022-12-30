US Postal letter carrier robbed, $50K reward offered for information

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier in Montgomery County earlier this week.
According to a release from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the robbery was reported in the 1215 East West Highway in Silver Spring, Maryland on Dec. 28.
The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, around 5-foot-10 with an average build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Puma shoes and carrying an orange jacket.
USPS officials claim the suspect drove away in a red vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass.
If you see the suspect, officials say to not take action. Anyone with information is asked to call US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "law enforcement" and refer to case number 3938890.
Postal Inspectors are investigating after several mail carriers were robbed within 24 hours, some at gunpoint.
