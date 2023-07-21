Upper Marlboro residents on high alert after recent car break-ins

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Residents in the Capitol Court neighborhood, in upper Marlboro, are on high alert after a recent string of break-ins.
Residents say crime has increased in the last year, with the most recent break-ins happening just this past Wednesday.
The father of a 6-year-old boy is the latest victim. His camera captured the moment a group of men broke into his car, while he was at home with his son.
“They stole quite a few items, sneakers, clothes , laptop. Very unfortunate,” said the neighbor.
That same night, there was another attempted break-in.
Residents said surveillance cameras have been installed as a preventative measure but they’ve had trouble getting them turned on.
“We know that’s always a gateway. If you rob vehicles, the vehicle is adjacent to the house -so is that next?" another neighbor told WUSA9.
None of the crimes have been violent.
Several residents plan to meet with the Prince George’s County Police Department to form a community watch program to address the break-ins.
