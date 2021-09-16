x
Crime

Barricade situation after shooting in Prince George's County

Police say a person is barricaded inside a home in on Cecily Court in Upper Marlboro.
Credit: WUSA9

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are responding to a barricade situation in Upper Marlboro early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court in Upper Marlboro just before 4 a.m. Prince George's County Public Information Officer Nicholas Clayton tells WUSA9 there was at least one shooting victim at the scene, but did not immediately give details about who that person is, or their condition. 

Several Prince George's County police vehicles were on the scene in Upper Marlboro early Thursday, responding to the reported barricaded person. Clayton did not comment on who the barricaded person is, why they are barricaded inside the home or whether they are armed.

Police ask anyone to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for more updates as they come into our newsroom.

