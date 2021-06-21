UMD doctoral student fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Chicago, CBS says

The 31-year-old was a doctoral candidate in the University of Maryland's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A 31-year-old doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland was fatally stabbed in Chicago over the weekend, Chicago Police said.

According to the CBS affiliate in Chicago, the 31-year-old woman was "stabbed in the back and killed in broad daylight" Saturday afternoon in downtown Chicago.

The University of Maryland identified the victim Monday as Anat Kimchi, who was a doctoral candidate in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

“The University of Maryland grieves the loss of Anat Kimchi, a brilliant young scholar," the university said in a statement. "We offer our condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

Superintendent David Brown gives a brief update to the media regarding an incident that occurred earlier this evening on the 400 block of South Wacker Dr. #CPDMediaCar @ChiefDavidBrown pic.twitter.com/ODKtHp0aW2 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 20, 2021

According to CBS Chicago, Kimchi was walking on a sidewalk near the Eisenhower Expressway around 4 p.m. when she was attacked.

"A man came up, took out a knife, and stabbed the woman from the back," CBS Chicago said. "A dispatcher reported over police radio that the woman was found bleeding from her neck. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man who did it ran away."

Police described the area where she was attacked as "secluded" and "not well-traveled."

“We suspect this likely is a homeless person that secreted himself in the bushes and came out and committed this heinous crime," Superintendent David Brown said in a media briefing Saturday.

The suspect was still at large as of Saturday, police said, and no arrests have been made in this case. Brown said the department "has some leads," and believes some of the crime may have been caught on video.