University of Maryland employee arrested on child porn charges

William Gomes, 41, faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography and other charges.

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A man from Elkridge, Maryland, was arrested last week for possession and distribution of child pornography. A University of Maryland spokesperson said the 41-year-old man has been employed there since 2004, but has been placed on administrative leave.

Troopers with Maryland State Police arrested William Gomes on Thursday. He is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged in sexual conduct, police said.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Gomes in February 2023. On Thursday, authorities served a search and seizure warrant at Gomes' house. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices found multiple child pornography files, police said. He was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the University of Maryland told WUSA9 that Gomes has been an employee there since 2004, but has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The university says Gomes has no access to University technology, networks or accounts.