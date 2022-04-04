x
Crime

University of Maryland Police investigate assault at campus library

According to a release from university police, the assault happened at the library just before 10 a.m.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police is investigating an assault that reportedly happened at a campus library Monday morning.

According to a release from university police, the assault happened at the McKeldin Library just before 10 a.m.

Officers describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 18-20 years old and wearing eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, with the hood of the sweatshirt over a green cap, black North Face pants, black shoes and carrying a black Under Armour backpack with a green logo. 

Police released photos of the suspect, who changed clothes as he walked out of the library. 

Officers have not given any details about what happened during the assault. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ross at 301-405-7833 or e-mail aross@umpd.umd.edu. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm.

Credit: University of Maryland Police

