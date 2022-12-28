United States Marine arrested on possession of child pornography charges in Maryland

Quinn Koch was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (ADC). He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An active-duty United States Marine was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), 18-year-old Quinn Koch was arrested around 7 a.m. after deputies served a seizure warrant at a home in the 200 block of Meadowdale Lane.

The investigation into Koch began after the department received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which provides leads and tips regarding suspected online crimes against children.

Koch is an active-duty member of the United State Marine Corps and was attending training at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was arrested while home on leave.

Koch was picked up from ADC by military police from Fort Detrick, Maryland to bring Koch back to his unit for military legal actions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-028822.