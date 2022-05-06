x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

UMD Police investigating report of shots fired

Investigators are searching for suspects early Friday.

More Videos

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland Police are investigating a report of shots fired in College Park Friday.

Police say the report came in around 4 a.m. in the area of 7412 Baltimore Avenue near the UMD College Park campus. Police issued an alert on Twitter advising people to avoid the area and report suspicious activity to police.

UMD Police said on Twitter that a preliminary investigation found that the suspects had fled the area, and officers continue to search for suspects in this case.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured as a result of the gunshots, and additional details have not been released as of Friday morning.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the University of Maryland Police Department at 301-405-3333.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Man shot, killed outside Prince George's County apartment complex

RELATED: 2 kids hurt, dog dead from drive-by shooting in District Heights, police say

RELATED: Police: 2 shot near Manassas middle school's athletic fields during flag football game

RELATED: District Heights community frustrated someone opened fire with kids playing outside

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.