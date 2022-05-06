UMD Police investigating report of shots fired

Investigators are searching for suspects early Friday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland Police are investigating a report of shots fired in College Park Friday.

Police say the report came in around 4 a.m. in the area of 7412 Baltimore Avenue near the UMD College Park campus. Police issued an alert on Twitter advising people to avoid the area and report suspicious activity to police.

UMD Police said on Twitter that a preliminary investigation found that the suspects had fled the area, and officers continue to search for suspects in this case.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured as a result of the gunshots, and additional details have not been released as of Friday morning.

UMD ALERT: Report of Shots Fired Update



Suspects have fled the area. Officers are currently on scene investigating the incident. Continue to stay clear of the area and report any suspicious activity to police. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) May 6, 2022

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the University of Maryland Police Department at 301-405-3333.