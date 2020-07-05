Police: DC Uber driver stabbed after fight over how many people could fit inside car

Javon Nico Hale, 25, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old man is charged with stabbing an Uber driver outside a Walmart store in Northwest, D.C. police say.

Javon Nicol Hale of Southeast D.C. is charged with assault of a dangerous weapon. D.C. Police said they were called to the Walmart store near the first block of H Street NW around 7:30 p.m. on May 5.

According to an arrest affidavit with D.C. Superior Court, the driver told Hale that he would have to cancel the ride because he was unable to fit everyone in Javon's group inside the car. The documents did not say how many people were trying to fit inside at the time.

The driver then fled inside the Walmart as he was being punched, police said. Hale stabbed him outside of the store's entrance in the abdomen, where police then arrested Hale at gunpoint.

The driver was taken to Washington Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.