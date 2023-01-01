Suspect wanted in jewelry store robbery at Tysons Corner Center

Twitter users were speculating that there was an active shooter situation at the mall, but the Fairfax County Police Department said no shots were ever fired.

TYSONS, Va. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at Tysons Corner Center on Sunday evening.

Police say a suspect is being sought after they say he smashed jewelry cases with a hammer at Elite Jewelers during a robbery.

The only information available is that the suspect was male, and he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the suspect should call the police at (703) 691-2131.

No other information was immediately available.

