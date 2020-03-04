WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating after a Northeast toddler was found dead from blunt trauma wounds on Wednesday morning.

Detectives from MPD's Homicide Branch said officials responded to the 900 block of Division Avenue in Northeast D.C. around 8:25 a.m. Once at the location, first responders found an unconscious toddler and performed life-saving efforts, which ultimately failed.

The toddler has since been identified as 2-year-old Gabriel Eason, who lived in Northeast. An autopsy revealed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, with the cause of death now ruled a homicide.

There is currently a $25,000 reward for anyone who can provide more information on the person or persons responsible for Eason's death. Anyone who might have more information is urged to call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099, or anonymously send a text to the department's tip line at 50411.

The homicide comes a day after two men were charged with murder after a man was shot to death in Prince George's County late Monday night.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Howard Nakia Graham, and was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 800 block of Southern Avenue around 8 p.m, police said.

Deandre Hilliard, 24, and Leonard Toney, 39, were charged Graham's murder.

