15-year-old boy and girl shot at Germantown park

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting in Germantown on Sunday night that sent two teens to the hospital.
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. at Clearspring Local Park.
The victims, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were attending a birthday party in the park when they were approached by a male suspect. The suspect shot both victims and fled in an unidentified vehicle in an unknown direction, according to Park Police.
Both victims are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions haven't been released.
Detectives are on the scene investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Park Police Tip Line at 301-929-2748 or CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.
No other details have been released.
A police officer is recovering in the hospital after the driver of a stolen car drove directly toward him, resulting in the officer being struck Thursday night in Woodbridge.
At 10:06 p.m., officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a 7-Eleven, located on Darbydale Avenue off of Minnieville Road, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. Just before 11 p.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle with someone inside on Oust Lane, off of Dale Boulevard. The officer then attempted to make contact with the driver.
