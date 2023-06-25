15-year-old boy and girl shot at Germantown park

Police said the two teens were attending a birthday party at Clearspring Local Park.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting in Germantown on Sunday night that sent two teens to the hospital.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. at Clearspring Local Park.

The victims, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, were attending a birthday party in the park when they were approached by a male suspect. The suspect shot both victims and fled in an unidentified vehicle in an unknown direction, according to Park Police.

Both victims are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions haven't been released.

Detectives are on the scene investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Park Police Tip Line at 301-929-2748 or CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.

No other details have been released.

