MPD: Suspects wanted for armed robbery in SW DC

The two suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying the men captured by a nearby surveillance camera in reference to the robbery that occurred in the 1100 block of Maine Avenue in Southwest, D.C.

At 8:57 p.m., on the Fourth of July, investigators say the suspects approached the victim on Maine Avenue. This is where one of the suspects pulled out a gun and took the victim's property. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was in a restroom when he was assaulted by both suspects and had his property stolen.

The stolen items include a Rolex Datejust Diamond watch and Cartier Buffalo Horn Glasses.

Police claim the unknown suspects were last seen driving east on Maine Avenue, Southwest in a dark blue BMW with Maryland temporary tag: T1283901.

