Double shooting under investigation in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a double shooting in Southeast.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Wilmington Place and First Street Southeast at 3:36 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located one person conscious but not breathing and a second victim not breathing. Neither victim has been pronounced dead by first responders.

This shooting comes just 24 hours after three people were killed and two people injured in another deadly shooting in Southeast.

Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith spoke with the public Saturday night to address the violence.

"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that you can in order to ensure our citizens and residents are safe in their communities," Smith urged.