Two people stabbed while standing on platform at Metro Center

When officers arrived they found the two victims, only identified as a man and a woman, injured on the red line platform.

WASHINGTON — The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating after two people were stabbed on a platform at Metro Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the attack happened just after 3:15 p.m. at the transfer station on 13th Street in Northwest.

The man was unconscious and not breathing, he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, WMATA explained. The woman is expected to survive her injuries but was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is no word on suspect information at this time. Police have not said what they believe may have led up to the shooting.

Red line trains were forced to single track between Judiciary Square and Farragut North while officials investigated the stabbing. Trains are now operating in both directions. However, Glenmont-bound trains are bypassing Metro Center while officials continue to search for answers.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.