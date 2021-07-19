Two people shot in Southeast DC; Police investigating

This shooting happened about a mile from where 6-year-old Nyia Courtney was shot and killed over the weekend.

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Sunday night and the suspect or suspects in the shooting are still at large, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the corner of 1200 Sumner Road and 2600 Wade Road Southeast, police said. Responding officers found two people shot, and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and police have not released any description of the people involved.

The shooting is just a mile away from the 2900 Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast, where a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed late Friday night. The girl has been identified as Nyiah Courtney.

MPD detectives are still investigating Courtney's death and are offering a $60,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The Sunday night shooting is also less than two miles from Nationals Park, where gunfire sent fans running for safety, and left three people injured, including a woman who was waiting for an Uber after the game.

Police said two cars involved in a shootout caused the incident, and released photos of a vehicle of interest in that case.