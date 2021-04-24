Two people struck, killed by vehicle at Hains Point

U.S. Park Police are investigating.

WASHINGTON — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle at Hains Point on Saturday morning, according to U.S. Park Police (USPP).

USPP officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say two people with serious injuries were brought to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. No other information about them has been released.

USPP says detectives have tracked down the vehicle that struck the victims and its owner is cooperating with the investigation.

Hains Point is at the southern tip of East Potomac Park in southwest Washington, D.C