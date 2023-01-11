x
Crime

Two men charged with fleeing from Montgomery County Police in a stolen car

Both suspects bailed from the stolen Equinox on Georgia Avenue, just south of the Inter-County Connector and attempted to run away.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two Montgomery County men were taken into custody Wednesday following a brief pursuit in a stolen car, police say.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Department of Police located a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Equinox parked on Glenallen Avenue. 

Around 1:24 p.m., officers saw two men get into the Equinox. 

After the suspects drove off, officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the stolen car stuck another person's car while attempting to escape. 

A short pursuit began and ended when the suspects struck a second person's car at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Norbeck Road.

Police claim both suspects bailed from the stolen Equinox on Georgia Avenue, just south of the Inter-County Connector and attempted to run away. They were both quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Detectives say two cars sustained damage during the incident and one person received minor injuries.

Police say both 20-year-old Ronald Hicks of Germantown and 30-year-old Moises Antonio Motto of Wheaton face charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft, rogue and vagabond, resisting arrest and other related charges.

