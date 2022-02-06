Two men shot in Northeast DC, police say

Police say one of the two men was conscious and breathing while the second victim was not conscious or breathing.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near North Capitol Street and P Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say one of the two men was conscious and breathing while the second victim was not conscious or breathing.

DC Police Traffic tweeted Thursday evening that the investigation would result in the closure of Unit Block of P St, NE between North Capitol St. and Florida Ave., NE in both directions and the 1300-1500 blocks of North Capitol St. btw Florida Ave. & O St. in both directions.

Investigators have not identified the victims and no suspect information has been released.

