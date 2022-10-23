'Put the guns down.' | Two men shot outside apartment building in Columbia Heights in NW DC

Police say both of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot outside a Columbia Heights apartment complex in Northwest D.C. Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of 14th Street Northwest D.C. DC Police say both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WUSA9 was on the scene when one of the men was on the stretcher being transferred into an ambulance. He was conscious and breathing and appeared to have been hit by the gunfire in the lower body. DC Police have not provided any details about a possible suspect.

Ralph Gordon was at the scene of the crime frustrated at what he says are too many shootings in the neighborhood. "They need to stop. Put the guns down and find jobs and work or open your own business. They need to stop not pick up the guns and start shooting people," said Gordon.

At the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of 14th Street NW in Columbia Heights. We witnessed when the victim was transported with injuries that appeared to be in the leg. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/65Z4q9YKdg — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) October 23, 2022

Street vendors in the area shared a similar frustration. They say they heard the gunshots and saw people running in the opposite direction.

The double shooting happened just half a block up from the Columbia Heights Metro Station where just 24 hours prior Metro Transit Police say this man assaulted and robbed a 54-year-old woman inside the station.

MTPD searching for suspect who hit & robbed a woman at Columbia Hgts Stn around 7 p.m. tonight. These crimes cannot be tolerated. Got a tip? DC Crime Solvers offering up to $1K reward for info leading to arrest/indictment. #wmata pic.twitter.com/pDFUMoFWXS — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 23, 2022

Investigators said the suspect hit and robbed the woman Saturday around 7 p.m. In one of the stills provided by investigators, you can see the victim on the ground as the man flees the scene with her scooter and bag. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the assault.

A metro spokesperson called Saturday's attack "unacceptable behavior" telling WUSA9 in a statement, "While we believe Metro is safe for customers, we do ask our customers and employees to remain vigilant.

MTPD continues to be visible in the system and make quick arrests of individuals who perpetrate crimes."

NEW PICS - MTPD searching for suspect in robbery at Columbia Heights stn last night & shown in new images from a convenience store. Have info? DC Crime Solvers offering reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest/indictment. #wmata pic.twitter.com/sZQfuEZiH6 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) October 23, 2022