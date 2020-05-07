Two men shot at two separate parties in Virginia Beach

Police said a dispute led to the first shooting. They're trying to figure out more about the second shooting, which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a pair of late-night shootings that happened at two different parties in Virginia Beach and landed two men in the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted just before 11 p.m. Saturday about the first shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Chloe Court.

They said a man had been shot at a large house party taking place on that block. Someone drove him to the hospital right after, but it's unknown how severe his injuries are.

Police learned that a dispute led to the shooting, but didn't say who fired the gun.

Then, just after midnight on Sunday, they tweeted about the second shooting that also happened at another large party -- this time in the 5200 block of Condor Street.

Authorities say someone shot a man there and critically injured him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.