Convicted killer among 2 juvenile jail escapees on the loose in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for two Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center inmates who choked a security guard and escaped through a hole in the fence early Monday morning, according to Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) said Jabar Taylor, 20 of Spotsylvania and Rashad Williams, 18 of Washington, D.C., overpowered security staff and escaped early Monday morning.

Taylor was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding and Williams has been convicted of malicious wounding and robbery, officials said.

Both were scheduled to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility on their 21st birthdays.

Taylor is described as African American, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 138 pounds. Williams is described as African American, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

DJJ officials said the duo left in a vehicle that appeared to have been waiting for them. They did not provide any information on where the pair may be headed.

“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” DJJ Director Valerie Boykin said. “We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken. We strive to provide for a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for the youth committed to our care.”

The security officer was treated and released from a nearby hospital room.

The DJJ said its internal investigation unit will also complete an investigation into what happened.