Two dead and multiple crime scenes in a shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria Police say one person was found dead at the Assembly of Alexandria Apartments and the other died in a nearby hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two people are dead after a shooting on the 200 block of Century Drive in the West End neighborhood of Alexandria, Va.

Alexandria City Police say they received a call at 7:28 a.m. of a residential burglary on 100 block of Century Drive. At 7:30 a.m. they received a second call of shots fired on the 200 block of Century Drive.

Police officers found one of the deceased upon their arrival at the Assembly of Alexandria apartment complex. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released, but police say they are innocent victims and not suspects connected to the residential burglary.

"What we are doing is doing a thorough investigation, so we bring justice to the victims," said Alexandria City Police spokesperson Marcel Bassett to WUSA9. "There happens to be about three different scenes, because this went over a kind of a few places and that's what we are trying to piece now."

One person of interest is in custody, but their identity has yet to be released. Police say there is no greater threat to the community.

News Release:: APD Investigates Double Shooting Incident



APD is investigating an incident that initially started as a residential burglary call for service.



Read More: https://t.co/tTSzpo7JNm pic.twitter.com/fJk9Gwj7Os — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 16, 2022

Residents that asked to not be identified complained about recent burglaries. One tenant saying that vehicles have been found in the parking structure without any tires. Another resident saying the doors to the complex do not close and the garage doors to the parking areas remain open all day.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Stephen Riley at (703) 746-6225.

These are the fifth and sixth homicides in Alexandria this year.