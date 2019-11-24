ANNANDALE, Va. — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue are battling a two-alarm fire in Annandale, Virginia Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to an apartment complex at the 7400 block of Eastmoreland Road, where they said flames were showing from the apartment upon arrival. The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the complex, officials said.

According to Fairfax County Fire, multiple units are responding to the fire. There have been no reported injuries at the time.

Officials have not yet released information regarding what might have caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly shooting of violence interrupter in Southeast, DC

RELATED: Firefighters battle 2-alarm townhouse fire in Gaithersburg

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.