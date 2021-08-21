Two adults, two juveniles injured in 'shoot out' at Seat Pleasant shopping center

Seat Pleasant police said they believed the shooting was related to an incident at a Northeast D.C. Dix location.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Two adults and two juveniles were hospitalized with critical injuries following a multiple shooting at the Addison Plaza Shopping center in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

Seat Pleasant police officers were called to the 6300 block of Central Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

While arranging transport for him to the hospital, police received a call about another gunshot victim who was being treated at a hospital in D.C. Police eventually identified four victims they believe were involved in the shooting. The victims were two adult males and two male juveniles between the ages of 14 and 15.

All four victims were reportedly in critical condition – although a Seat Pleasant Police spokesman said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

During a press conference shortly after 5 p.m., Seat Pleasant Police Department Deputy Chief D.T. Harris said he believed all four victims were involved in the incident in some way, rather than being bystanders.

“This was a shoot-out, not just a shooting,” he said.

Police said they had begun interviewing multiple witnesses and were reviewing surveillance footage from the area as well.

The shooting was believed to be related to a report of a gunshot victim at the Dix location in Northeast D.C.