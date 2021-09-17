Twin sisters among charged in 2017 Silver Spring homicide of teen brother

A 25-year-old man has also been charged, as well as a 24-year-old who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the case back in 2017.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department have arrested and charged three additional people for the 2017 homicide of 17-year-old Christian Leroy Matthews in Silver Spring, including the teen's twin sisters.

In 2017, 24-year-old Tysean Lipford was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. In 2019, Lipford was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years.

Then, detectives identified the 23-year-old twin sisters, Lemae Markia Matthews and Leaundra Kim Matthews, along with 25-year-old Daniel Juwan Howard as potential suspects in the murder of the twins’ brother, police said.

"After four years of intense investigative work, probable cause was developed to charge the Matthews sisters and Daniel Juwan Howard with first-degree murder," police said via press release.

All three are now being held without bond at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Matthews’ death a homicide and the cause, Asphyxia: also known as suffocation.