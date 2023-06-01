Police: 12-year-old brings gun to school on Fort Meade Army Base

FORT MEADE, Md. — A 12-year-old who was found with a gun at his middle school will not face any criminal charges, due to a recent Maryland law change.
Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Thursday that a School Resource Officer (SRO) at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, was notified of a student who had a handgun on campus. The SRO also found a loaded magazine and loose ammunition in the student's bag.
Police said under Maryland's new Juvenile Justice Reform, House Bill 459 voted into law; there are no applicable charges in the incident.
Under the law, passed in June 2022, a 12-year-old can no longer be charged with certain crimes, including bringing a handgun and ammunition to school.
In a release, county police said since the law took effect on June 1, 2022, they have had dozens of cases where juvenile suspects were located, identified, and unable to be charged.
According to police, those cases include assaults, weapons violations, intimidation, harassment, drug charges, theft, burglary, sex offenses, threats, motor vehicle thefts, animal abuse, arson, and incident exposures.
Watch Next: 20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.