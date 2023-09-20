Officials forced to use dental records to ID DC photographer's remains

While police have not confirmed how Shymanski was killed, WUSA9 has learned it took dental records to identify his remains.

WASHINGTON — Joe Shymanski was known for his photography and, friends say, his devotion to his kids.

Sources close to the investigation into his alleged murder tell WUSA9 on Labor Day Shymanski's ex-wife showed up at his home in Calvert County, Maryland to drop off their children as part of their custody agreement. But, the ex-wife told investigators Shymanski was nowhere to be found and reported him missing.

Sources say after interviewing the ex-wife, investigators ran a search on vehicles scanned by a license plate reader at the county line and found Brandon Holbrook's white truck had recently passed by. Investigators claim Holbrook was in a relationship with Shymanski's ex.

From there, Calvert County Sheriff's deputies got a warrant to search Holbrook's Reedsville, Pennsylvania home nearly four hours away, and say they found enough evidence there to arrest him and charge him with murder.

Investigators say they later found Shymanski's remains near a creek not far from Holbrook's home.

Holbrook, behind bars in Pennsylvania since his arrest in early September, is not fighting his extradition according to court officials.

Sources say he is expected to be back in Calvert County's custody by the end of the week.