Triple shooting in SE, police investigate

Police said a car found at the scene is being investigated as part of the incident.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after three people were shot in a Southeast neighborhoodThursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of 4th Street, SE around 1:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. One man was found at the scene unresponsive with gunshot wounds, and two other people who were shot took themselves to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

While no deaths have been declared by police at this point, two of the people shot were said to be not conscious and not breathing. The third victim, one of the people who took themselves to the hospital, is in critical condition, but remains conscious.

Police said a car found at the scene is being investigated as part of the incident. They've also put out a lookout for a silver Audi with tinted windows and a sunroof, last seen driving north on 4th Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Shooting Investigation in the 4200 block of 4th St, SE. Lookout for a silver sedan, Audi with tinted window and sunroof. Traveling Northbound on 4th St, SE. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 23, 2021

Homicides are up 12% in the District in 2021 compared to 2020, a year that already marked a 16-year-high for homicides. Violent crime as a whole has also seen a slight tick up this year.