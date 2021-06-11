Trial begins for Marine accused in soldier's hazing death

Mario Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the accused to face a military court-martial in the death of Logan Melgar.

NORFOLK, Va. — A trial has begun for a U.S. Marine who is one of four American servicemembers charged in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Opening statements began Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Madera-Rodriguez served with Melgar and others in Mali in 2017.

Two Navy SEALs testified previously that the men were trying to prank Melgar over perceived slights.

Melgar died of strangulation.