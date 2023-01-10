Trial begins for former Maryland police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman after traffic stop

A trial for Martique Vanderpool, a former part-time Fairmount Heights police officer accused of raping a woman, started Tuesday morning.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A trial for a former Fairmount Heights police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old, and exposing her to HIV, during a traffic stop started Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County Circuit Court.

A federal grand jury indicted Martique Cabral Vanderpool, 33, for deprivation of civil rights under color of law, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced in a statement. The part-time police officer had previously been indicted in Prince George's County on charges of rape and transmitting HIV.

According to a two-month investigation, Vanderpool and a second Fairmount Heights police officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights, Maryland on Sept. 6, 2019.

Vanderpool allegedly asked the 19-year-old, the only person in the car, to step out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Prince George's County police. She was then placed into handcuffs.

Police said Vanderpool called for a tow truck to impound the woman's car, and she was taken back to the Fairmount Heights Police Department.

"While there, Vanderpool told the victim if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her," a Prince George's County Police Department press release said. "The victim complied."

After Vanderpool sexually assaulted the woman, police said he issued her several citations, drove her to the impound lot, and gave her car back.

As part of their investigation, Prince George's County police confirmed that Vanderpool was HIV positive.

Police said Vanderpool later resigned from the Fairmount Heights Police Department. He submitted his resignation dated Nov. 18 to be effective Nov. 23.

He was initially hired as a full-time officer in December 2017, but later voluntarily changed his status to part-time in late July 2019. The Fairmount Heights Police Chief requested Vanderpool be investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department Special Investigations Response Team.