WASHINGTON — A truck and another vehicle collided on the I-495 towards the Inner Loop on Tuesday evening, causing two lanes of traffic and a shoulder of the highway to close near Exit 27.

The cause of the collision is unknown. No injuries have been reported, according to Maryland State Police.

According to a traffic alert sent out by Prince George's County, the Outer Loop traffic lanes remained open. A Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination alert said that the delays were approximately 3 miles long.

Lanes opened back up around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and most of the debris had been cleared from the highway.

The crash comes a week after an overturned tractor-trailer carrying mangoes caused road closures near Rockville Pike earlier this month. Police said the overturned truck shut down the right two lanes on the outer loop of I-495 just past I-270 near Rockville Pike.

Police said one person was evaluated for a non-life threatening injury.

