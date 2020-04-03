WHITE PLAINS, Md. — A two-year-old child has lost consciousness after being struck by a bus in Charles County, police said.

The toddler was struck by a VanGO bus in the parking lot of the health department at 4545 Crain Highway in White Plains. Charles County Sheriff's Office said the toddler ran in front of the bus and was hit at a low speed and was initially alert and breathing.

Later, the child lost consciousness and was taken to a local hospital, where their current condition is unknown. According to police, the scene has since been cleared and CCSO will provide an update later in the day with more details.

Multiple people have been hit by cars in Maryland since the start of the month. 74-year-old Earl L. Rogers Sr. of Largo, was hit by two cars as he crossed Route 4 about 8:30 p.m. in Forestville.

And according to Maryland State Police on Feb. 29 a 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 498 in Adelphi.

RELATED: 2 women killed, toddler injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

RELATED: Several deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crashes reported across the DMV

RELATED: All lanes back open on Inner Loop in College Park, fatal hit and run investigation continues

RELATED: Family of toddler killed in fatal cruise ship fall to sue Royal Caribbean

RELATED: 2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Alabama State University

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.