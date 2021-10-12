Could Brian Laundrie be living in a bunker under his parent's backyard? Tik Tok says maybe.

Laundrie has been missing since September.

FLORIDA, USA — "There is something there. You cannot change my mind."

In a now viral video, TikToker @charlinovasite claims she found where Brian Laundrie has been hiding since his disappearance in September. She claims he is hiding in a bunker in his parent's backyard.

Brian Laundrie is wanted for questioning after the remains of his fiancé Gabby Petito were found in Wyoming. A medical examiner claimed her death was by homicide.

In the TikTok video, users claim to see a drone catch a hand coming out of the corner of his parents Roberta and Chris Laundrie's garden. In the first few seconds, people claim they can see Roberta Laundrie give something to what they believe is a hand that pops up from the dirt.

As a result, the zoomed-in footage has made people believe that the 23-year-old is hiding in a secret bunker underneath his parent's garden.

But the possibility that Brian Laundrie is hiding out beneath his parents' garden is "about zero" and that "they would have figured that out by now," according to CEO of Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters, Ron Hubbard.

"However, that being said, it didn't look anything like if a hand came out of the bunker to me," the CEO said in an interview with Fox News.

Hubbard has his own theory for Brian Laundrie's disappearance.

"...My own opinion is he's gotten as far away from Florida as he could possibly go," he said.

This video is part of hundreds of different theories on where Brian Laundrie could be. Brian Laundrie's family lawyer says that his parents have nothing to do with his disappearance.