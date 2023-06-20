'Tiger King' star Doc Antle convicted in Virginia wildlife trafficking case

Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion clubs in Frederick County to show at his South Carolina zoo, the Office of the Virginia Attorney General said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Bhagavan Antle, also known as Doc Antle from the Netflix series “Tiger King," was convicted in Frederick County, Virginia on wildlife trafficking charges Friday.

Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion clubs in Frederick County to show at his zoo business in South Carolina, according to the Office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

He was convicted on two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

The investigation began in 2019 and was led by the attorney general's animal law unit.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office," Miyares wrote. "I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking."

Antle was originally featured in "Tiger King," which documented the life of former zookeeper Joe Exotic, who was convicted in the murder-for-hire plot of his rival, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.