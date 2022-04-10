Man and two teens shot near Nationals Park Saturday, police say

The shooting happened around 10:56 p.m. shortly after the end of the game.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the shooting of three people Saturday night.

An official from the department told WUSA9 that officers were called to the 100 block of P St. SW around 10:56 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl at the location, a man near Potomac St. SW, and a 17-year-old boy at the Navy Yard Metro Station all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were all transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Police say none of their injuries are life-threatening at this time.

The Nationals played the New York Mets Saturday at 7 p.m.

They put up a fight but fell to the Mets with a score of 5-0 continuing their losing streak so far in the season.