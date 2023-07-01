2 deadly shootings in Southeast, DC within an hour

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating shootings on Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two deadly shootings that happened in Southeast, D.C. early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight MPD officers were called to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE for a reported shooting. After arriving on scene, officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another man was shot as well, and walked himself to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and breathing, and no further information has bee given about this status.

DC Police do not currently have any suspect description, or knowledge of a possible motive, in this shooting.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue S.E.. No Lookout.



Have Info? Call 202-727-9099 or Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 1, 2023

Less than an hour later reports came in for a second shooting about 2 miles away. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast just before 1 a.m. and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

MPD has released no further information on this investigation, except that it is currently underway.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road S.E.. No Lookout.



Have Info? Call 202-727-9099 or Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 1, 2023

As of Friday, D.C. Police had reported 117 homicides for the year, a 14% increase over the same time last year.