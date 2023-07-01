2 deadly shootings in Southeast, DC within an hour

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two deadly shootings that happened in Southeast, D.C. early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight MPD officers were called to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE for a reported shooting. After arriving on scene, officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another man was shot as well, and walked himself to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and breathing, and no further information has bee given about this status.
DC Police do not currently have any suspect description, or knowledge of a possible motive, in this shooting.
Less than an hour later reports came in for a second shooting about 2 miles away. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast just before 1 a.m. and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
MPD has released no further information on this investigation, except that it is currently underway.
As of Friday, D.C. Police had reported 117 homicides for the year, a 14% increase over the same time last year.
MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information which leads to an arrest or conviction of those responsible for homicides committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.