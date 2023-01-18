Thieves targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles, police say

Thieves allegedly began stealing certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles after instructional videos appeared on social media.

LORTON, Va. — Police are warning Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners, saying thieves appear to be targeting those specific cars.

According to the Franconia Police District (FPD), officers received numerous calls about stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton.

The incidents include three stolen cars that were later recovered and a fourth car where the back passenger window was shattered and the steering column was destroyed.

"The increase in calls for service regarding stolen and damaged vehicles is consistent with a pattern seen throughout the county," FPD said.

Fairfax County police have taken 24 reports of stolen Hyundai cars and 13 reports of stolen Kias between Nov. 22 to Jan. 17.

Thieves allegedly began stealing certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles after instructional videos appeared on social media.

The Highway Loss Data Institute says the cars being targeted are because the keys lack computer chips for theft "immobilizer" systems.

Reporting from the Associated Press says the chip keys communicate with another chip in the ignition switch. If the chips match, the engine will start. If the chips do not match, if not the thief cannot start the car. Videos instruct thieves on how to pop off the ignition cover and then use a screwdriver or USB cable to start the engine.

Police have released a list of tips to help keep your property safe:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all doors and windows before leaving your vehicle unattended.

Double-click the lock button on the key fob or check the door handles to make sure the vehicle is locked.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even for a short duration of time.

Do not leave your keys, key fobs or valet keys in your vehicle. This includes house keys, garage door openers and keys to other vehicles.

Ensure your vehicle is turned off when leaving it unattended. Some vehicles with keyless ignition systems can be driven for extended periods of time, even if the key fob is not inside the vehicle.

Keep information, such as the make, model, model year, license plate, and Vehicle Identification Number easily accessible in the event your vehicle is stolen.

Invest in a steering wheel lock.

If you own a 2010-2021 Hyundai or Kia, contact a dealership to see what advanced auto prevention tools are available to you.

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at 703-691-2131. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Officers and the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 703-691-2131. Tips may be left anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).