WASHINGTON — D.C. Police and the owners of Dio Wine Bar need your help in locating the suspects involved in the burglary of the female-owned wine bar on H Street.

Authorities said the burglary occurred at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Once on the scene, officers observed broken windows in the front of the store as well as broken wine bottles on the shelf and on the floor of the storefront.

Owners of the restaurant told police that multiple bottles of wine were also missing as a result of the break-in.

"I honestly didn't think things were going to get worse. And then someone smashed a rock through our window," owner Stacey Khoury-Diaz said in a Facebook post. "Wine was stolen last night, but what's important is that no one was hurt."

Police said that security camera footage showed the suspect breaking the storefront window with what appeared to be a cinderblock and stealing bottles of wine by reaching inside the display shelves.

Video later showed two additional occasions where the suspect reached in the store and took bottles of wine. However, police said it unknown at this time whether the same suspect returned multiple occasions or if there are different suspects involved at later times.

RELATED: Busboys and Poets in downtown Anacostia broken into

"I know we'll get through this," Khoury-Diaz said. "We're nowhere close to closing because of this, and we're moving forward."

The wine bar is not open for pick up orders today, however, they said they are still on the phone taking orders and doing deliveries.

If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

Many businesses in the D.C. area are beginning to board their windows and doors during the pandemic in fear of vandalism and theft.

On Mar. 24, Busboys and Poets in downtown Anacostia was broken into during the evening.

Workers there told WUSA9 windows were broken at the restaurant and a cash drawer was stolen, but the drawer was empty at the time.

The restaurant's owner, Andy Shallal, was at the shop the next day painting a mural over the plywood that's replacing the broken glass.

Additional details about the break-in weren't immediately available.

RELATED: DC issues stay-at-home order: Here's what you can leave your house for

RELATED: LIST: DC businesses open, closed during coronavirus outbreak

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.