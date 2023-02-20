Thieves get away with $4,000+ worth of clothing from DC Lululemon, police say

Police claim the suspects grabbed five jackets, 16 pairs of pants and 16 pairs of joggers, totaling $4,340 worth of merchandise.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Lululemon store in Northwest D.C.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the burglary happened on Monday at the store in the 1900 block of 14th Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Officers became alerted to the burglary after the business's alarm went off. When they arrived they found the front entrance glass door had been shattered.

Police claim the suspects grabbed five jackets, 16 pairs of pants and 16 pairs of joggers, totaling $4,340 worth of merchandise.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The burglary comes just days after a group of people used a fire extinguisher to rob a Chanel store in Northwest D.C. According to a police report, 15 people, all in masks and hoods, stole handbags and other merchandise from the store using a fire extinguisher as a distraction.

Police released surveillance video Monday in hopes of getting help from the public to identify and locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MPD detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

WATCH NEXT: Thieves use fire extinguisher during flash mob robbery of DC Chanel store